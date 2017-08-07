Applications now being taken for CFI scholarship

Applications are now being taken for the second NAFI/King Schools scholarship for Certificated Flight Instructors.

The scholarship, which is to help flight instructors further their education and training, is valued at $18,000, according to company officials.

The scholarship includes access to the King Schools library of courses for life. The application form is now available online at the King Schools website.

“I have been a die-hard King Schools student since early in my flight training and I look forward to my next journey toward attaining a multi-engine instructor rating,” said Terry Carbonell of Tavernier Florida, the 2017 winner.

The scholarship includes $5,000 in cash towards advanced instructor ratings plus free lifetime access to the King Schools course library, including FIRCs.

Deadline for applications is Jan. 3, 2018. The scholarship will be awarded at the SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo in Lakeland, Florida, in April 2018.