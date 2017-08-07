Bondhus adds to HandyHex line

Bondhus has added a line of hollow hex handles that allow adjustment of the distance a hex blade extends from the handle.

Users can adjust the distance the blade extends from the handle because the hole in the handle extends all the way through the handle, company officials explain.

The handle will also accept the long or short arms of a hex wrench and act as a handle for the hex wrench.

A thumb screw located at the front of the handle can be tightened to hold the blade or hex wrench solidly in position.