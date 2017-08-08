ARTEX debuts ELT Test and Programmer Set

ACR Electronics aviation brand ARTEX has introduced the ARTEX TPS 8715, a specially designed test and programmer set for the general aviation market.

The ARTEX TPS 8715 will program, test, and decode ARTEX 406 MHz Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT) models, including the ME406, ELT 1000 and ELT 345.

The kit includes a programmer with rechargeable battery and antenna, GA programming cable, quick start guide with access codes to online training and software installation, holster and SD card.