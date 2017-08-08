New venue for National Aviation Heritage Invitational

The National Aviation Heritage Invitational (NAHI) has a new host venue — The California Capital Airshow at Mather Air Base, Sacramento, California, slated for Sept. 8-10, 2017.

Besides the competition among restored vintage aircraft for the Neil A. Armstrong Aviation Heritage Trophy, NAHI is offering prints created by aviation artist, Joe Jones, honoring National Aviation Hall of Fame enshrinees at this year’s event: Neil A. Armstrong, Patty Wagstaff, Dick Rutan, Gene Cernan and Bob Hoover.

2017 marks the 48th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s landing on the moon, officials note.

The Armstrong print, which will be unveiled for the first time Sept. 9 at the show, highlights “not only Neil’s space accomplishments, but his extensive flight experience as well,” said Ken Perich, NAHI executive director.

Formerly based at the Reno Air Races, the invitational has hosted numerous vintage aircraft that are “living testaments to our aviation history,” according to officials.

Since its inception in 1998, a panel of judges reviews participating aircraft against strict standards developed by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum, which includes authenticity, quality of workmanship, attention to detail, and technical merit.

Trophies will be awarded in four categories: Antique, Classic, Military and Large Aircraft.

The overall winning aircraft is awarded the Neil A. Armstrong Aviation Heritage Trophy. The trophy resides in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Air and Space Museum’s Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center at Dulles Airport in Virginia. Each year the winning aircraft owner’s name and the name of the restoration facility is engraved on a plaque placed on the perpetual trophy.

In addition, the People’s Choice trophy sponsored by the National Aviation Hall of Fame is awarded to the owner of the aircraft receiving the largest number of votes cast by the event attendees.