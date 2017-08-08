Video: Osh for a Cause raises $1,600 for Young Eagles

Precise Flight and GlobalParts.aero report that $1,610 was raised for EAA’s Young Eagles program during “Osh for a Cause,” on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, at EAA AirVenture 2017.

Osh for a Cause featured celebrity pilots and the opportunity for fans to connect with their favorite aviator while supporting youth in aviation.

In attendance were well known aviators, such as the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, Allison Leeward, Deon Mitton, and Jessica Bauman.

Funds were raised through the sale of raffle tickets for prizes donated by Precise Flight, Deon Mitton Photography, MGF, and Grypmat.

In addition, GlobalParts.aero donated a matching gift to match funds raised through ticket sales.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled for the success of our inaugural Osh for a Cause fundraiser,” said Malissa Nesmith, Senior VP/COO of GlobalParts.aero. “On behalf of GlobalParts.aero and our partners at Precise Flight, Inc., thank you to all of our celebrities and attendees for coming together to support young aviators world wide.”

GlobalParts.aero and Precise Flight released a brief video recap of Osh for a Cause:

Founded in 1992, the Young Eagles program has flown more than 2 million kids between the ages of 8 and 17 with the help of EAA’s network of volunteer pilots and ground volunteers.

Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Precise Flight’s products include the Pulselite System, LED and HID lighting systems, fixed and portable oxygen systems, and SpeedBrakes.

GlobalParts.aero is a distributor of aviation spare parts. The Global Parts Group includes two FAA-certified repair stations and an in-house, build-to-print part manufacturing service. An affiliate company, Interceptor Aviation, is the owner of FAA Type Certificate No. 3A18, which includes all the FAA approved Type Design data and associated intellectual property of the Meyers M200 and Interceptor I400 aircraft models.