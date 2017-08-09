Gemco launches protection programs for piston engines

Gemco has introduced a set of protection programs for piston aircraft engines.

Gemco’s flagship catastrophic protection program covers unscheduled maintenance and engine-driven accessories for the cost of an extra gallon of gas per hour, according to company officials.

Working with the aircraft owner and his preferred maintenance provider, Gemco turns “unpredictable engine expenses into an affordable and predictable hourly rate that you can budget for,” company officials said in a prepared release.

Gemco also offers an Overhaul Savings program designed to help owners budget for their engine’s overhaul costs.

The overhaul program is transferrable, which means it can be rolled into a new aircraft purchase.

Gemco’s officials said they will work with owners to develop a payment plan, maintain reserve accounts, and “take all the pain out of overhauls.”

Company officials note that Gemco is private equity funded. All Overhaul Savings program accounts are held in an irrevocable trust, which assures that the owner’s savings are protected.