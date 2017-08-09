National Model Aviation Day Aug. 12

On Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, thousands of model aircraft enthusiasts will celebrate the fifth annual National Model Aviation Day with more than 75 free events open to the public across the country.

This national event will bring together hobbyists and members of local Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) clubs to enjoy flying and learn about safety. Activities at local events include plane demonstrations, simulated flying stations, fly-ins and much more.

To find an event near you, go to NationalModelAviationDay.org

Many AMA clubs are also raising money to support the AMA Foundation, which is devoted to inspiring interest in the model aircraft hobby through educational program and services.

Model aircraft helps foster an interest in the scientific, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields and is an effective tool for encouraging young people to explore careers in STEM that continue to be vital to our future, according to association officials.

The Academy of Model Aeronautics, founded in 1936, serves as the nation’s collective voice for approximately 200,000 modelers in 2,400 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, AMA is a membership organization representing those who fly model aircraft for recreation and educational purposes.