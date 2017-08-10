A glimpse of a glacier

Frequent contributor David Baldwin sent us this photo, which gives us a view of the Knik Glacier in Alaska on a “fabulously clear day” as he flies his Kitfox to this year’s Valdez Fly-In.
Frequent contributor David Baldwin sent us this photo, which gives us a view of the Knik Glacier in Alaska on a “fabulously clear day” as he flies his Kitfox to this year’s Valdez Fly-In.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.