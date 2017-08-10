AOPA Flight Training Survey closes Aug. 14

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s (AOPA’s) You Can Fly program 2017 Flight Training Experience Survey & Award entries close Aug. 14, 2017, at noon, EDT.

According to AOPA officials, more than 5,400 responses have already been collected. Schools and instructors receiving over five valid responses qualify to receive an official report card to see where they stack up in the industry.

Additionally, survey participants will be eligible to win one of six sweepstakes prizes.

Each year, AOPA recognizes top CFIs and flight schools across the country for their excellence in flight training.

The survey allows AOPA to analyze and share feedback from customers to identify top training providers and help schools and instructors improve their programs and teaching practices.

In 2016, AOPA collected reviews of 789 different flight schools and 1,515 different flight instructors.

This year, the awards expanded to identify the top flight schools and instructors in five regions across the country. AOPA officials will then pick a national overall winner for both from the top winners in each region.

Survey participants can provide customer service feedback on one flight school and one flight instructor per survey.

“It’s always great to get feedback from student pilots across the country and this survey is the best and most concrete way to help flight training improve,” said Chris Moser, director of AOPA’s flight training initiative. “Make sure your voice is heard and submit the survey before the deadline of Aug. 14. Flight instructors should also remind their students to submit responses, and with enough submissions, will be eligible for a regional award and top overall.”

For more information and to participate in the survey, go to AOPA.org/FTSurvey.

The Flight Training Experience Survey and Awards are part of AOPA’s You Can Fly program, a set of initiatives designed to get people flying and keep them flying. These initiatives support flying clubs, get lapsed pilots back into the air, encourage best practices in flight training, help high school students prepare for careers in aviation and aerospace, and bring AOPA’s resources to pilot groups across the country.