Loss of control bends Cessna 170

The pilot reported that while on short final to the airport in East Haddam, Conn., two flocks of geese departed the field in front of his airplane, but “no immediate evasion action was necessary.”

During the landing roll, the Cessna 170 began to swerve and veered off the runway to the left.

The pilot reported that he “over-applied brake” and subsequently nosed over after attempting to avoid the runway edge lights.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the empennage.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, and excessive use of brakes, which resulted in a runway excursion and nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA218

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.