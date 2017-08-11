Wings Over Camarillo Air Show Aug. 18-19

The 37th annual Wings Over Camarillo Air Show is slated for Aug. 19-20 at Camarillo Airport in California.

With the feeling of an old-time barnstorming air show crossed with a big party, the Wings Over Camarillo Air Show is celebrating its 37th year with a Salute To Veterans.

Special veterans’ events and military aircraft are planned, along with aerobatic performances from Vicky Benzing, classic warbirds from the Commemorative Air Force and John Collver, local favorites Judy Phelps and Sammy Mason, experimental aircraft, antique cars, motorcycles, helicopter rides, a “Kiddy Korner,” a World War II re-enactment camp, and more.

Back again this year is an expanded California Lutheran University Science Technology Engineering Math (STEM) Pavilion, with drone demonstrations, static displays and hands-on activities for youth, including the California Aeronautical University mobile flight simulator.

Proceeds from the show are distributed by the non-profit Camarillo Wings Association to participating non-profit groups that promote youth in science and aviation.