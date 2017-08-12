Second Captain Jepp Challenge launches

Jeppesen and the Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association (AOPA) recently launched the second year of the “Captain Jepp Challenge” to encourage continued pilot learning and the enhancement of flying skills.

Participants in the program register to attend free, in-person or online seminars, forums, educational courses and webinars throughout the year to earn program points and be eligible for prizes.

Captain Jepp Challenge points are tallied per quarter, and monthly prize drawings will award a $250 “MyGoFlight” gift card.

Three grand prize winners will receive a trip for two to attend the 2018 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with two-night accommodations and airfare included.

Pilots Jeff McGuire, Taylor Boaks and Kyle Burgess, the grand prize winners from the first year of the program, attended the 2017 AirVenture show, courtesy of Jeppesen.

“Teaming with AOPA to again issue the Captain Jepp Challenge for 2017-2018 combines the legacy of Captain Elrey B. Jeppesen providing flight critical navigation information with the philosophy of continuously elevating aviator skills,” said Reggie Arsenault, Boeing Global Services Director, Business Aviation & General Aviation Flight Operations Solutions. “After a successful first year of the program, we are excited to continue this learning environment that encourages commitment to enhancing flight safety and rewards pilots for sharpening their knowledge.”

Pilots interested in the program can register at AOPA.org/CaptainJepp.

Participants earn points by participating in qualifying AOPA Air Safety Institute educational online courses, videos and safety seminars; attending an AOPA Regional Fly-In; or participating in Jeppesen Chart Clinic Confidential webinars.

The Captain Jepp Challenge honors the spirit of Jeppesen founder Captain Elrey B. Jeppesen, who took it upon himself to initially chart the skies, obstacles, landing strips and more to improve flight safety for all pilots.