Customize cabin heat with Turbo Heat

The Turbo Heat – from Custom Welding Products – is designed to match the exact specifications of each unique homebuilt.

Each unit is made from industrial grade .063 aluminum tubes with .125 6061T-6 aluminum end caps laser cut, welded and machined to exact tolerance for ease of installation and a vibration free fit, according to company officials.

Internally, each canister is fitted with 10 aluminum rods surrounded by copper windings for superior heat transfer, officials added.

The standard model is 8” long with 2” intake and exhaust tubes. The end caps are machined to match engine exhaust manifold specifications. Exhaust diameters of 2.0”, 1.75” and 1.5” are supported.

Turbo Heat was designed with a removable restrictor that fits into the warm air (exit side) of the canister. By progressively enlarging the holes, operators are able to modify the flow of air through the Heat Muff to fine tune the heat vs. airflow requirements for individual aircraft.

Turbo Heat cost $173.75 and is distributed for Custom Welding Products by Aircraft Spruce & Specialty (Part #05-15249).