JSfirm.com creates new scholarship for Embry-Riddle students

JSfirm.com, an aviation-only job website, has created a scholarship that will help three Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University students at the Daytona Beach, Florida, campus.

JSfirm.com will award three $1,000 scholarships this fall to students enrolled in the aeronautical science, aviation maintenance science, and aerospace engineering degree programs. Scholarship recipients must demonstrate financial need and have a 2.5 or greater GPA.

“For us, Embry-Riddle was our go-to,” said Abbey Hutter, marketing coordinator for JSfirm.com. “It was really important for us to align with a school that supports the industry as a whole.”

JSfirm.com established the scholarship because there is a need in the industry for more aviation professionals, especially pilots and mechanics, according to Hutter.

“Our hope is that we can positively impact students,” she said. “We are a small company and this is something we can do to help.”

JSfirm.com is co-owned by Joel Meanor (left) and Sam Scanlon, who are both pilots and aircraft maintenance technicians. The company has more than 4,000 aviation companies that regularly post jobs on its site and approximately 300,000 registered job seekers.

JSfirm.com is free for job seekers to use, while employers pay to advertise their jobs and search resumes. JSfirm.com also powers the Aviation Job Search page on GeneralAviationNews.com.