King Schools discounts drone courses for AOPA members

Members of the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) now qualify for an exclusive discount on the King Schools Drone Pilot License Test Prep Course.

“AOPA’s recent creation of a Drone Pilot Membership welcomes people who fly, or desire to fly, drones,” said John King, co-founder of King Schools. “Many will be hoping to acquire a Remote Pilot Certificate and this discount will make it easier for them to reach that goal.”

AOPA Senior Director of UAS Programs Kathleen ‘Kat’ Swain added, “We are happy to add another great benefit for our members. ”

AOPA members can purchase the King Schools Drone Pilot License Test Prep Course for $108 (retail $129).