Free social flight planning app debuts in U.S.

Airmate, the free social flight planning app, was launched in the U.S. at EAA AirVenture 2017.

Used by tens of thousands of pilots in Europe, Airmate is now available in the United States and Canada.

Features of the latest 1.17 version include:

Moving map with worldwide aviation database updated free of charge

Free airport approach plates in US, Europe and more than 100 countries

Detailed weather briefing

ADS-B traffic receiver support with traffic displayed on the map

Support for geo-referenced charts (US charts are planned to be geo-referenced soon)

“These days, in the U.S. and most developed countries, aviation data is freely available from aviation authorities,” said Daniel Mavrakis, CEO of Myriel Aviation. “This enables us to provide access to that data free of charge to pilots. Using Airmate, pilots are also able to share information with each other. Our app is free, because its development is funded by advertising from service suppliers: FBO, handlers, repair stations, restaurants.”