SPOT reaches 5,000 saves worldwide

The SPOT family of products has surpassed a milestone, initiating 5,000 rescues around the world since its launch in 2007. These rescues have taken place on six continents and in more than 89 countries.

Recent rescue Connor Gallagher was solo hiking in Colorado at an elevation of 11,000 feet and activated the S.O.S. button on his SPOT Gen3 device when he began to see the early signs of hypothermia.

“Without the SPOT Gen3, I’m not sure if I would be here today and I am extremely thankful for the West Elk Mountain Rescue team that helped me,” said Gallagher. “I highly recommend SPOT to anyone who is planning to head out on a long trail. I am forever thankful for the little orange block that saved my life.”

Other rescues include a lone worker who pressed his S.O.S. after suffering from a seizure while on a logging job site; a man who was transported to a hospital via helicopter after a skiing accident in Switzerland; and a woman who was in a snowmobile accident in Canada and was airlifted after suffering severe injuries.

SPOT products, which are also popular with general aviation pilots, work almost everywhere in the world through satellite-based connectivity. SPOT users have the ability to track assets, use location-based messaging, and get help when beyond cellular coverage.

“We are happy to be a part of such a large number of rescues and to continue to provide such an important service for owners of SPOT devices as well as their family and friends,” commented Mark Garver, CEO of GEOS Safety and Response. “People should be able to focus on their travels and adventures when off the grid. Our 24/7 emergency response center and certified team at the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) ensures that should an emergency occur, we’ll get you out quickly and safely.”

SPOT customers are currently initiating nearly two rescues a day. SPOT excludes test messages, false alarms, lost or stolen units and duplicate messages from the rescue count, company officials note.