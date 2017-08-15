USAIG adds free subscription to Sporty’s Takeoff App Pro with new aircraft policies

USAIG and Sporty’s have teamed up to include one-year subscriptions for two pilots to Sporty’s Takeoff App Pro (a $119.98 value) with all new Owner Pilot aircraft policies.

Aircraft covered under the Owner Pilot category are general aviation aircraft piloted by the owner or an owner-associate, and typically used for a combination of pleasure and business flying, officials with the insurance agency explained.

Users of the Pro version of the Takeoff App enjoy standard plus exclusive “Pro Version” content, all delivered in an ad-free experience on their iOS devices.

The app delivers fresh aviation content to your iPad or iPhone every day and allows you to customize topics to match your preferences. Officials note it presents content beneficial to pilots anywhere on the experience spectrum, from student pilot to seasoned IFR flier.

Additionally, Owner Pilot policyholders renewing their insurance with USAIG can either renew an existing annual subscription with Sporty’s or initiate a new one for $44.99 through this offer (a 25% savings from the $59.99 base cost.)