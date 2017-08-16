Airplane shipments show mixed results

The latest report from the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) shows mixed results — with some bright spots — for general aviation airplane shipments and billings.

The report shows that the general aviation industry delivered 995 airplanes at a value of $9 billion during the first half of 2017.

“Results for the second quarter of this year are very much like the first — mixed, with some bright spots,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce. “We hope rule rewrites in the U.S. and Europe, reorganization of the FAA certification directorate, and ongoing certification and regulatory reform efforts in Congress, including fuller utilization of the delegation authorization, will spur higher numbers in future quarters this year and the next.”

The piston airplane segment led the industry with a 5.6% increase compared to the same period in 2016.

Business jet shipments increased by three to 295 deliveries over the first six months of 2017.

The turboprop segment was down 0.9% percent, or two planes, in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same time period last year.