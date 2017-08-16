New edition of Aviation Mechanic Handbook released

ASA has released the seventh edition of the Aviation Mechanic Handbook.

The updated version reflects current procedures, and adds information on welding, turbine engines, and troubleshooting, according to ASA officials. The Aviation Mechanic Handbook is a toolbox-size book.

Company officials note that this standard reference for the industry is based on the long-in-print original by Dale Crane. Excerpted and compiled from stacks of government reference publications, it contains information critical to maintaining an aircraft, according to company officials.

The handbook allows quick reference to a range of topics, including applicable mathematics, conversions and formulas, aircraft nomenclature, material and tool identification, scales, charts, diagrams and more.

The Aviation Mechanic Handbook is available in spiral-bound, softcover ($16.95), and eBook ($11.95).