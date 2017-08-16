Raisbeck Engineering expands dealer network

Yingling Aviation has joined Raisbeck Engineering’s global network of authorized dealers.

Yingling was established in 1946 and specializes in a broad range of piston and turboprop aircraft, including the Beechcraft King Air.

“We are excited to have an organization with their level of expertise join our dealer network,” said Lynn Thomas, vice president of sales and marketing for Raisbeck Engineering. “Yingling’s established team of aviation professionals, combined with a long history in general aviation, make them an ideal partner for us. Being well known as a full-service fixed base operation providing 24-hour line service as well as aircraft maintenance, repairs and modifications adds significantly to the Raisbeck Engineering organization.”