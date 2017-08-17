TCW Technologies receives FAA approval for back-up battery systems

TCW Technologies has received FAA approval for it Integrated Back-up Battery Systems (IBBS).

Company officials report they now have design and manufacturing approval and authorization via TSO C179a. The IBBS-12v-3ah-CRT and IBBS-12v-6ah-CRT units received authorization in April 2017.

The IBBS system is a self-contained back-up power unit that can be used to provide uninterrupted power to critical avionics such as GPS navigators, communications radios, EFIS, autopilots, engine monitors, and electronic ignition modules, company officials explained.

“The IBBS certified units draw on our experience over the past seven years in the experimental market,” company officials said in a prepared released. “Over 2,000 IBBS systems have been sold and utilized extensively in the experimental and LSA market.”