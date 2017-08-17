Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Oct. 21-22

The United States Navy’s Blue Angels and the AeroShell Aerobatic Team headline the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome, Georgia, on Oct 21-22, 2017.

The Navy’s flight demonstration squadron’s six F/A-18 jets and the Marines’ KC-130T, affectionately known as “Fat Albert,” will perform actual military maneuvers before the crowds during each performance day, according to organizers.

The sixth annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show also will feature aviation performances by the US SOCOM Para-Commandos Parachute Team, current national aerobatic champion Rob Holland, Scott Yoak’s “Quick Silver” P-51D Mustang, and Jim Tobul’s “Korean War Hero” F4U Corsair.

Also confirmed is Bill Braack and his jet-powered Smoke-N-Thunder Jet Car. Bill will race down the runway against an aerobatic aircraft at speeds reaching up to 400 mph.

The Sky Soldiers’ Helicopter Demo Team, Buck Roetman’s Christen Eagle, the local Tiger Flight Team, Bob Carlton’s jet-powered sail plane, and Wild Blue Airshows are also confirmed for the event.

Guests also can take flight over the skies over north Georgia. Tickets can be purchased to fly aboard one of the Army Heritage Foundation’s helicopters located on the air show grounds. Rides are available on a Huey UH-1 or Cobra AH-1F helicopter.