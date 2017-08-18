STC approved for Twin Commander with MT-Propeller

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the Quiet Fan Jet 5-blade scimitar composite propeller on the Twin Commander 690/695 Series with the Honeywell engines.

According to MT-Propeller President Gerd Muehlbauer, the installation features:

Reduced takeoff distance by approximately 10%;

Enhanced cruise performance by 3 to 4 kts; (MTOW, ISA);

Cooler ITTs during engine start up, resulting in less engine wear and reduced risk of hot start;

Lighter than the original propellers by 17.7 pounds per propeller assembly; and

Cabin noise reduction between 3-5 dB(A);

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” company officials note, adding they have no life limitation and are repairable in case of an FOD.

The new prop also provides “best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation and have bonded-on nickel alloy leading edges for superior erosion protection of the blades,” officials said.

MT-Propeller is a natural composite propeller manufacturer with 30 certified propeller models from 2-blade to 6-blade hydraulically controlled variable pitch propeller, for engines producing up to 5,000 hp, and 2-blade to 4-blade electrically controlled variable pitch propeller for engines producing up to 350 hp, as well as two blade fixed pitch propellers.

MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry. More than 18,000 propeller systems with more than 68,000 blades are in service.