Rotorcraft deliveries take off

The General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) reports that the rotorcraft industry delivered 465 aircraft in the first six months of 2017, up 16.8% compared to last year.

The value of the deliveries was $1.9 billion compared to $1.5 billion in 2016.

“The second quarter shipment and billing numbers provide a positive marker for the rotorcraft market stabilizing and are a solid bright spot for the general aviation industry in 2017,” said GAMA President and CEO Pete Bunce.

Shipments of piston rotorcraft increased from 116 in 2016, to 127 in 2017. The turbine rotorcraft unit shipments increased from 282 last year to 338 in 2017, a 19.9% increase.