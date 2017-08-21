General Aviation News

New wing on Eclipse rolls into the sun

by Leave a Comment

ONE Aviation’s Project Canada evolves the Eclipse with a new wing, larger engines, a fuselage stretch, new avionics, and more. On Aug. 17, 2017, ONE Aviation rolled out N990NE, an experimental prototype, from the hangar. A tweet from @OneAviationAero offers a peak.

Performance improvements include a 383 knot top speed at FL300, a 1,400 nm range and a 43,000 foot max altitude.

Ben Sclair

Ben Sclair is the Publisher of General Aviation News, a pilot, husband to Deb and dad to Savannah, Brenna and Jack. Oh, and a staunch supporter of general aviation.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *