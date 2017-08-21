New wing on Eclipse rolls into the sun

ONE Aviation’s Project Canada evolves the Eclipse with a new wing, larger engines, a fuselage stretch, new avionics, and more. On Aug. 17, 2017, ONE Aviation rolled out N990NE, an experimental prototype, from the hangar. A tweet from @OneAviationAero offers a peak.

ONE Aviation has rolled out N990NE, an experimental prototype, which has been fitted with a new wing as part of Project Canada/EA-700.

Performance improvements include a 383 knot top speed at FL300, a 1,400 nm range and a 43,000 foot max altitude.