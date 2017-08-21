Video: LadiesLoveTaildraggers fly-in at C77

For the first time ever, LadiesLoveTaildraggers will land at the Poplar Grove Airport, C77, Sept. 7-10, 2017, for the group’s annual fly-in.

LLT evolved through a shared interest in flying airplanes that have a wheel on the tail instead of on the nose, organizers note.

Started eight years ago by Indianapolis native, Judy Birchler, who was just “looking for other ladies who flew taildraggers,” it has grown to more than 2,000 people and boasts members from all over the world.

The ladies have gathered in other locations over the years, but this is the first time the event has been held in Illinois.

“We are really excited to have women pilots from all over the country coming here for this event.” said Tina Thomas, co-owner of the Poplar Grove Airport and a member of LadiesLoveTaildraggers. “We think we have a pretty great location for the ladies to get together and our whole airport community is involved in the event.”

Flying, fun and food are on the schedule for the weekend. Early arrivals begin Thursday, and there are events planned each day beginning Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a Pilot Poker Run to benefit Oscar Mike Foundation, (keeping wounded veterans On the Move), and a Dogs-n-Brats lunch (benefitting Poplar Grove Wings and Wheels Museum Scholarship Fund). After lunch, there will be a Plane Walk, a show-and-tell with each taildragger pilot and her airplane.

The weekend culminates Sunday morning when Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1414 hosts its monthly Young Eagles Day and Pancake Breakfast where kids ages 8-17 can get a free airplane ride.

LadiesLoveTaildraggers encourages all women pilots to attend, both tailwheel and nosewheel. Registration for the fly-in ends Aug. 31, 2017.