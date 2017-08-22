55th Texas Antique Airplane Association Fly-In Oct. 13-14

The 55th annual Texas Antique Airplane Association Fly-In will be held Oct. 13-14, 2017, at Gainesville Municipal Airport (KGLE).
The folks at FunPlacesToFly.com have put a video together to give you a preview of what you’ll see at the fly-in:
The weekend will include:
- Static displays, exhibits, and vendors
- Discounts on fuel
- Door prizes
- Food, music, and flying
- Buy or sell aircraft parts
- FAA WINGS Pilot Proficiency Program.
The fly-in takes off Friday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m., with Happy Hour and hamburgers from 5 to 7 p.m.
It picks up again Saturday, Oct. 14, with a pancake breakfast from 8 – 10 a.m., wrapping up with a banquet at 6 p.m.
The fly-in also will include safety programs by Gary Reeves of PilotSafety.org and Brandon Ayers of Ayers Aviation.
Topics include using technology like iPads, ForeFlight, Garmin, and Avidyne.
There will also be a Rusty Pilots seminar, as well as a class on “bad habits pilots develop.”
“Gary Reeves is one of the most popular national speakers for GA safety and adds a huge benefit to our program,” said Joel Meanor, fly-in chairman. “And Brandon Ayers is a well-known local professional, providing expert flight instruction, and FAA Safety seminars. Brandon provides real world examples for pilots getting back in the air.”
