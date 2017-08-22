FBO expands to prepare for Florida’s peak winter season

STUART, Florida — Stuart Jet Center recently broke ground on two new hangars in preparation for a busy 2017 winter season.

Both hangars will measure 25,000 square feet and will be able to accommodate aircraft up to a G-650 and Global Express.

The project also includes an additional 11,000-square-feet of hangar-accessible office and shop space.

The new hangar and office spaces will be available for occupancy in November 2017, just in time for the peak season’s influx of traffic, according to officials.

While Stuart Jet Center always expects an increase in customers looking to escape the cold of winter, this year the FBO is preparing for even more traffic as the designated West Palm Beach (KPBI) alternative when TFR restrictions are in place — as happens often when the president visits his Mar-a-Lago home, officials added.

In addition to its facility expansion, Stuart Jet Center will also expand its services with U.S. Customs in the first quarter of 2018.