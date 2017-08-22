Which airport has been in the most movies?

Airports play a large part in our lives, but which one has had the most “parts” on the silver screen?

Officials at Air New Zealand put together a Hollywood Takes Flight poster that reveals the top 20 airports featured in film, by number of appearances. Famous films that were shot at some of the airports are highlighted too.

While — no surprise — most of the airports on the poster are the big, international airports, there’s at least one GA airport on the list: