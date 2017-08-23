Less than 30 days left to claim $500 ADS-B rebate

The last day for aircraft owners to reserve one of the FAA’s $500 rebates for ADS-B Out compliance is Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

Although the last day to make a reservation is Sept. 18, eligible aircraft owners who make a reservation by the deadline will still have time to complete the remaining steps in the process to receive the rebate check, officials with the Aircraft Electronics Association note.

Starting Jan. 1, 2020, aircraft must be equipped with ADS-B Out to fly in most controlled airspace.

The rebate program runs through Sept. 18, 2017, or until all 20,000 rebates have been claimed, whichever comes first.

Eligible aircraft are defined as U.S.-registered, fixed-wing, single-engine piston aircraft whose operation requires an onboard pilot, first registered before Jan 1, 2016.