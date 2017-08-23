Video: Chasing the Eclipse

On the morning of Aug. 21, 2017, officials at Quest Aircraft dispatched a Kodiak from the company’s headquarters in Sandpoint, Idaho, along with partners from Garmin Aviation with special equipment to record the total solar eclipse from the air.

The pilot flew south toward Driggs, Idaho, at an altitude of 7,500 feet heading 100°. Production experts at Kindnss came along to record this rare celestial event around Southern Idaho and Wyoming as day turned to night and the sun’s corona blazed in the sky: