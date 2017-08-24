New checklist app helps handle emergencies

If you have a situation in flight or on the ground, are your emergency checklists close at hand?

You will with the new Aero Checklist from Apple’s App Store.

With Aero Checklist, the most critical emergencies related to each stage of the flight are right at your finger tips, according to the developers.

Aero Checklist for the iPad “will change the way pilots handle all flight situations thanks to an innovative design,” says Emmanuel Campin, Safe Apps Sarl’s CEO. “Pilots have now a complete and professional tool to help them confidently and safely fly their aircraft.”

The app was designed by Campin, an instrument and multi-engine rated pilot, and developed in cooperation with the Air Navigation app development team (Xample).

The app features include instant key word search for all emergency and abnormal checklists, linear emergency checklist continuity, follow up of checklist history, display of any relevant flight information like airspeeds, POH’s notes, cautions and warnings, hand notes on the fly, auto backup and restore, and more.

The app can be customized, so pilots can make their checklist as unique as their aircraft, officials noted.

The app includes two free checklists: Cessna C172SP and Robin DR400-140B, two of the most popular trainer aircraft in the U.S. and Europe.

Additional checklists are available in the app’s catalog. A Private Pilot subscription ($49.99 a year) is required.

The subscription includes the Aero Editor, an in-app module with a graphical interface allowing a user to create or modify any existing checklist to any customization level (in due respect of the POH or AFM). A user can then share that checklist to the catalog.

A flight school and private operator version – allowing further customization to include standard operating procedures (SOP) – will soon be available.

Aero Checklist is free to download and use on the App Store. A 40% discount for the private pilot package is valid through Sept. 20, 2017.