Wings Out West slated for Oct. 7

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the City of Prescott, Arizona, will co-host Wings Out West Oct. 7, 2017. The event will feature an aerial demonstration, static displays, an aeronautical tech fair, and a regional fly-in.

Gates at Prescott’s Ernest A. Love Field will open to the public at 9 a.m., with the aerial demonstration taking place from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission and parking are free.

The Wings Out West airshow has always been a part of Embry-Riddle’s OctoberWest Homecoming weekend and alumni celebration. University officials say they are “thrilled to work with the City of Prescott to invite the community to share in the fun and excitement.”

“Embry-Riddle is very proud to welcome the community as we begin the 40th anniversary of the founding of our Prescott Campus,” said Chancellor Dr. Frank Ayers. “We are excited to have Embry-Riddle airshow pilot Matt Chapman performing along with Bill Stein, Skip Stewart, and other dynamic performers before our friends and neighbors in Prescott.”

The event aims to build off the success of the 2016 AOPA Prescott Airport Fly-In, which broke national attendance records.

“We hope this will be a building year for an annual airport event,” said Guy Roginson of Fly Prescott. “Last year’s AOPA event proved we have a very desirable location that pilots and aviation enthusiasts want to visit.”

The Prescott Airport serves the entire Yavapai County region and offers everything from commercial airline service twice daily to Los Angeles and twice weekly to Denver, to flight schools for training future professional pilots, to a base for USDA Forest Service air attack flight operations such as the Goodwin Fire and many others.

“We are excited to open the doors of the airport and the Embry-Riddle flight line for the enjoyment of the citizens of this region,” said Prescott Mayor Harry Oberg.

Fly Prescott is currently seeking volunteers for this event. Go to FlyPRC.com/volunteer to sign up.