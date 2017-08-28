New Folio Bag harkens back to days of the DC-3

Flight Outfitters has introduced its Folio Bag, which “looks like it just left the flight deck of a DC-3,” according to company officials.

The bag is “very practical,” officials add, noting it stores a “surprising amount of gear without looking bulky or weighing you down.”

It has separate pockets for your tablet and laptop, plus a center compartment and plenty of exterior pockets.

It keeps everything separated but easy to find, notes a company official.

The Bush Pilot Folio will be available in late October.

Price: $139.95.