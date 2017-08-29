Grumman ground loops

The pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings in the tailwheel-equipped Grumman G164A AgCat biplane in Welsh, Louisiana.

He stated that, during the landing roll as the tailwheel touched down, the nose of the airplane veered sharply to the left.

He attempted to correct with right rudder, but the airplane exited the runway and ground looped.

During the ground loop, the airplane nosed forward and the top right side of the wing hit terrain. The right top wing was substantially damaged.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during landing, which resulted in a runway excursion and a ground loop.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA250

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.