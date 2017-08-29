Honduran students get a taste of flight at I19

Seven Honduran high school students, along with their host-family students, got the chance to try their hand at flying at Greene County Regional Airport (I19) in Xenia, Ohio, in July 2017.

MacAir Aviation flight instructors Chuck Daley, Ashley Paulus and Doug Magoffin gave the group of students some basic ground instruction (with the help of translators), and then they took to the skies for their orientation flights in Cirrus SR22s.

The Honduran students were staying in the Beavercreek, Ohio, area after participating in a three-day robotics competition in Washington D.C., with students from 157 other countries.