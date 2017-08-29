Miss Vermont flies herself to Miss America pageant

A new post on MyChamplainValley.com reports that Miss Vermont was the first ever Miss America contestant to fly herself to the pageant in Atlantic City.

“I get to go to Miss America, a once in a lifetime experience, and I get to fly myself there, another thing I love to do. It’s a win win all around,” said Erin Connor, 22, a pilot since the age of 16.

The competition will air on Sept. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Read the full post, plus watch a video, here.