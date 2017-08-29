Tools with a twist — and a lower price

Inspect any A&P’s tool box and you’ll find safety wire pliers. Often referred to as SWIPES (for Safety Wire Installation Pliers), they ease the operation of twisting wire that firmly secures fasteners and other parts.

The two primary components of swipes are the locking jaw and a lever that rotates pliers when pulled out.

In an effort to create a more affordable tool for general aviation, CruzTOOLS set out to develop safety wire pliers that rival top professional units, but are priced for a much broader audience.

The new SWP8 features a diagonal nose jaw and heat-treated cutting blades, using pro-spec chrome vanadium material.

The locking mechanism operates with ease, as does the self-retracting twist lever, according to company officials.

The SWP8, which measures 8.5″ tip-to-tip, sells for $39.95.

“We don’t normally develop specialty tools,” said Dan Parks, president of CruzTOOLS, “but found the general aviation market lacked a moderately-priced pair of pro-grade safety wire pliers and took up the task.”