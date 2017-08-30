Celebrating the eclipse at KCPR

Bill Warga sent us these photos of the party at Casper–Natrona County International Airport (KCPR) in Wyoming during the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse. “The ground crew told us more than 270 planes came in,” he reports.
