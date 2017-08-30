Let there be light

Striplin Runway Lights has introduced new Runway End Identification Lights (REIL) for general aviation airports.

REILs are located outside of the runway threshold lights, and help to positively identify the “runway environment” during low visibility and nighttime operations, company officials explain.

The new REILs consist of a Master unit and a Slave unit that flash simultaneously.

The lights operate on common 120 volt power, and use super bright, medium base, 5000K LED flash lamps.

The REIL master unit incorporates a flash mechanism that contains no printed circuit boards, which makes them less susceptible to power surges and lightning damage, company officials said.

The REILs come complete with mounting hardware, anchors, and frangible “breakaway” couplings.

Striplin offers discounts to airports that purchase two sets of REILs for both ends of a runway. The company also also offers factory installation packages.