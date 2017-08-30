Tracking the boost in business thanks to the eclipse

ARGUS International recently released its TRAQPak Solar Eclipse Business Aviation Flight Activity graphic, which analyzes data for the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse and compares it against all other 2017 Mondays through Aug. 21.
It shows the top five airports, the top five aircraft and more. While skewed towards business aviation, it includes data for all general aviation.
