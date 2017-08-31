FAA releases Hurricane Harvey update

The FAA reported Aug. 30, 2017, that it has continued to handle emergency and relief operations at a number of airports in the area devastated by Hurricane Harvey, including at Houston Hobby and George Bush Intercontinental.

Agency officials advise General Aviation pilots that the FAA has issued a number of TFRs for the Houston area and Beaumont over the past few days. Pilots should always check Notices for Airmen before a flight. Continue monitoring TFR.FAA.gov for the latest information.

Drone Pilots

In areas where Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) are in place, you cannot fly a drone without specific FAA authorization. If you do not have this authorization, you should not be flying in the area covered by the TFR.

The FAA has issued a number of TFRs for the Houston area and Beaumont over the past few days that outline the coordination process for authorized operations.

Agency officials warn drone operators that flying an unauthorized drone could interfere with local, state and federal rescue and recovery missions.

“You could be subject to significant fines if you interfere with emergency response operations,” officials said. “Flying a drone without authorization in or near the disaster area may violate federal, state, or local laws and ordinances, even if a TFR is not in place. Allow first responders to save lives and property without interference.”

Commercial flights

Passengers should be aware that resuming normal airline operations will take time and airlines may not be operating a full flight schedule immediately after the airports reopen.

Although airports may be listed as “open,” flooding on local roads may limit access to airports for passengers, as well as the employees who work for the airlines or at the airport.

As a result, every aspect of your trip to the airport, including parking, checking in, getting through security and boarding may take longer than usual. As always, check with airlines about the status of your flight before you leave for the airport, FAA officials advise.

You can also follow the FAA on Twitter for the latest information.