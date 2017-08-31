Lone Star Flight Museum postpones grand opening due to Harvey

HOUSTON — The Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Field will postpone both its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, and grand opening celebration on Saturday, Sept. 2.

“Due to weather impacts from Hurricane Harvey and current rescue and recovery efforts, we will postpone our ribbon cutting and grand opening until a more appropriate time,” said Douglas H. Owens, Lt Gen (ret), CEO, Lone Star Flight Museum. “Our thoughts and prayers are with our staff and community and all those affected by the storm and flooding. We will support recovery efforts as we are able and look forward to bringing our new museum to Houston when it is time.”

Breaking ground almost a year and a half ago at Ellington Airport, the new $38 million, 130,000-square-foot aviation history and STEM facility will share the story of flight in the Lone Star State and feature the contributions Texas and Texans have made to aviation

Highlights of the museum include interactive exhibits focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts essential to flight, a $1 million Aviation Learning Center, the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, and a flying collection of historically significant aircraft.

For more information on the rescheduled opening date, check the museum’s website.