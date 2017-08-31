Loss of control on landing damages C180

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 180 reported that he chose to land on the runway in Ione, Oregon, with an upslope and with a tailwind.

During the landing roll, the airplane was left of the runway centerline and the pilot added right rudder to get back to the middle of the runway.

The airplane veered right and, despite control inputs from the pilot, it continued right, and departed the runway. It crossed a gravel road, hit terrain, and came to rest inverted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wing, rudder, and horizontal stabilizer.

The wind reported from a nearby weather station was 40° at 7 knots about the time of the accident.

The pilot reported he was landing to the south.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll, which resulted in a runway excursion and impact with terrain.

NTSB Identification: GAA15CA231

This August 2015 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.