General Aviation News

Personalize your seat belts

by Leave a Comment

Aircraft seat belts typically don’t get much consideration when it comes to adding style and presentation to your interior. The folks at Aircraft Belts are out to change that perception.

A sister company to Twin Commander Aircraft, Aircraft Belts is now offering replacement restraint systems that feature custom-engraved lift lever lids featuring your aircraft’s head-on or profile view.

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *