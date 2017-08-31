Video: Experiencing the eclipse at 10,000 feet

Arthur Billingsley sent us this video, with a quick explanation: “Decided to experience the solar eclipse 2017 on the wing at 10,000 feet over South Carolina. Afternoon summer coastal weather would have made viewing from the ground less than best. Departed from Charleston, S.C., (KCHS) heading toward Columbia, S.C. The event was great and surreal from the air. Slight downside of not having the proper filters onboard to photograph the eclipse directly. Enjoy.”