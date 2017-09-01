SEATTLE — Girl Scouts in grades 4-5 can earn a Playing the Past badge by participating in the Museum of Flight‘s Living History Experience program on Sept. 9.

During the four-hour program, scouts will assume the character of a person who served as a World War II Women Airforce Service Pilot (WASP). Each Scout will learn about her life and create a costume piece to take home.

The program also includes planning a flight in an airplane that their character flew, and each scout will fly that plane in one of the Museum’s professional-grade flight simulators.

Participants will receive a Playing the Past badge, program materials and free admission to the museum.

The Living History Experience fee is $18, with a minimum of one chaperone per five Girl Scouts (free admission for one group chaperone, additional chaperones $10 each). Programs will begin at 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

To register, contact Denny Smith at 206-764-1384 or dsmith@museumofflight.org