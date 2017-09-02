Midwest LSA Expo prepares for takeoff

The Midwest LSA Expo is slated for Sept. 7-9, 2017, at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Touted as “the place to be for sport aviation this September,” the Midwest LSA Expo will feature many Light-Sport Aircraft, including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land) and Gyroplanes “on one easily accessible and demo friendly flightline,” according to organizers.

Best of all it’s all free: Free admission, free parking and free camping.

The Expo will feature several forums and seminars, including:

BasicMed, Dr. Gregory Ostrom, AME;

The Future of LSA, Dan Johnson, Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) President;

The Future of Aviation Fuels, Chris D’ Acosta, Swift Fuels;

ADS-B, Dennis Jarman, Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics.

Additional attractions include:

A Patch Lee concert Thursday afternoon;

1907 Success AUTO buggy (all three days); and

Global War on Terrorism Wall of Remembrance (Saturday).

Find out more at Midwestlsaexpo.com