Midwest LSA Expo prepares for takeoff

The Midwest LSA Expo is slated for Sept. 7-9, 2017, at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
Touted as “the place to be for sport aviation this September,” the Midwest LSA Expo will feature many Light-Sport Aircraft, including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land) and Gyroplanes “on one easily accessible and demo friendly flightline,” according to organizers.
Best of all it’s all free: Free admission, free parking and free camping.
The Expo will feature several forums and seminars, including:
- BasicMed, Dr. Gregory Ostrom, AME;
- The Future of LSA, Dan Johnson, Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) President;
- The Future of Aviation Fuels, Chris D’ Acosta, Swift Fuels;
- ADS-B, Dennis Jarman, Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics.
Additional attractions include:
- A Patch Lee concert Thursday afternoon;
- 1907 Success AUTO buggy (all three days); and
- Global War on Terrorism Wall of Remembrance (Saturday).
Find out more at Midwestlsaexpo.com
