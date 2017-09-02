General Aviation News

Midwest LSA Expo prepares for takeoff

by

The Midwest LSA Expo is slated for Sept. 7-9, 2017, at Mt. Vernon Outland Airport (KMVN) in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.

Touted as “the place to be for sport aviation this September,” the Midwest LSA Expo will feature many Light-Sport Aircraft, including Part 103, STOL (Short Take off and Land) and Gyroplanes “on one easily accessible and demo friendly flightline,” according to organizers.

Best of all it’s all free: Free admission, free parking and free camping.

An overhead view of the Midwest LSA Expo. (Photo by Dan Johnson)

The Expo will feature several forums and seminars, including:

  • BasicMed, Dr. Gregory Ostrom, AME;
  • The Future of LSA, Dan Johnson, Light Aircraft Manufacturers Association (LAMA) President;
  • The Future of Aviation Fuels, Chris D’ Acosta, Swift Fuels;
  • ADS-B, Dennis Jarman, Illinois Department of Transportation Division of Aeronautics.

Additional attractions include:

  • A Patch Lee concert Thursday afternoon;
  • 1907 Success AUTO buggy (all three days); and
  • Global War on Terrorism Wall of Remembrance (Saturday).

Find out more at Midwestlsaexpo.com

