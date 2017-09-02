New Mexico students to be exposed to aviation

The fifth annual New Mexico Aviation Aerospace STEM Expo is set for Oct. 5, 2017, at Alamogordo White Sands Regional Airport.

The purpose of the event is to expose middle and high school students to all aspects of aviation, according to organizers.

Moving the STEM Expo to Alamogordo Airport in 2017 greatly expands the number of aircraft and students who can attend, organizers noted.

Prior years were hosted at Kirtland and Holloman Air Force Bases, which limited capacity.

More than 2,400 students — and 500-plus adults — attended the 2016 Expo at Holloman AFB.

More than 140 middle and high schools have been invited to the 2017 Expo. Organizers are expecting between 2,500 and 3,000 students.

More than 40 aircraft have committed to making an appearance in 2017 (up from 28 in 2016).

If weather and maintenance cooperate, the Neptune Aviation P2V fire-fighting slurry bomber will make be on site and perform a fly-by.

The New Mexico Aviation Aerospace Association (NMAAA), host of the Expo, operates exclusively with volunteers and donations.

More information is available at NMAAA.net or by contacting Jim Talbert at 575-551-6245.